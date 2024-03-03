Coal import to be at 15% to boost domestic reliance: Secy

CHENNAI: In an effort to attain self-sufficiency, the coal imports in the country would be reduced below 15% by increasing the domestic production, Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, said on Saturday.

Stating that the current domestic demand is around 1,300 MT, the secretary said that only 200 MT of it is being imported from other countries.

Pointing out that about 85% of the country’s coal was used by the power sector, Amrit Lal Meena said coal manufacturing companies were also looking for other sources including solar and wind power. Emphasising on the importance of infrastructure development, technological innovation, and investment opportunities within the coal sector in the country, the Secretary said commercial coal mines are being encouraged. “About 60 commercial mines were auctioned”, he added.

Claiming that coal gasification will also be another important activity across the country, Amrit Lal Meena said the Centre would support the companies in allocating land at cheap cost and in financial aspects if they establish coal gasification units. Quoting the country’s logistics policy, he said the transportation of coal from one place to another would be made easy by constructing additional railway tracks. “The sea route will also improved”, he said.

The senior bureaucrat said in order to promote indigenous manufacturing of high capacity mining machineries, the Centre had constituted an inter-disciplinary committee, which recommended relaxation in the provenness criteria for manufacturing indigenously the same model as being operated worldwide.

“Coal India Limited (CIL) plans to phase down imports of these equipment gradually over the next few years”, he said adding that it has been placing trial orders to encourage manufacturers to develop these equipment in India and results have been encouraging.

“At present, average annual import of these high capacity Heavy Earth Moving Machinery of CIL is approximately Rs 750 Crores for which custom duty has to be paid for about Rs. 250 crore”, he said. He also said that both CIL and NLC have achieved 100% market capitalization.