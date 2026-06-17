Coaching not good enough for supplementary exam: Students

The supplementary exams will be held from June 29 to July 7 for class 12. For class 11, it will be conducted from July 8-16. For class 10, it will be held from July 8-15.

Speaking to DT Next, a government school student in Tiruvallur said, “I did not get the necessary pass mark in a language subject, but cleared other papers. After the results were declared in May, the school head called me to pay the supplementary exam fees and suggested I take coaching.”