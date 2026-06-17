Coaching not good enough for supplementary exam: Students

CHENNAI: For students of classes 10 and 12, who are all set to write supplementary board exams this month and in July, the School Education Department has been conducting coaching sessions. However, many students have claimed that the coaching was not conducted periodically.
The supplementary exams will be held from June 29 to July 7 for class 12. For class 11, it will be conducted from July 8-16. For class 10, it will be held from July 8-15.
Speaking to DT Next, a government school student in Tiruvallur said, “I did not get the necessary pass mark in a language subject, but cleared other papers. After the results were declared in May, the school head called me to pay the supplementary exam fees and suggested I take coaching.”
Students confirmed that the coaching was inadequate and that no classes have been conducted after the schools reopened on June 4.
Another student preparing for the supplementary exam for Class 10 stated that she had prepared for the exam at home as the coaching was not regular in school.