Coach of Puducherry-bound MEMU train derails near Villupuram, alert loco pilot halts it in time

CHENNAI: A coach of a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train bound for Puducherry derailed near Villupuram on Tuesday, an official said and a major accident was averted as the loco pilot noticed it and quickly halted the train.

No one was injured and the traffic was restored in about 3 hours, the official said adding the cause of derailment would be known only following completion of an inquiry, which has been ordered. When the Villupuram-Puducherry train with approximately 500 passengers, soon after its departure from Villupuram at 5.25 am, was crossing a curve, a coach derailed and the loco pilot swiftly stopped the train.

The Villupuram-Puducherry MEMU is a short-distance train covering about 38 km.

The derailment caused disruption of train services on the Villupuram route until 8:30 am. The Vande Bharat Express travelling from Chennai to Nagercoil was among the affected services, said a Daily Thanthi report, adding that the train was halted at the Villupuram railway station. Rail traffic in the area remains disrupted as restoration work continues, the report added.

