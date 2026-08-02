Co-ordinated efforts vital: Thirumavalavan

MADURAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday (August 1) insisted that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay should convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery issue amid Karnataka’s defiance in releasing water, despite the CWMA upholding a CWRC order to release 3,500 cusecs to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
The Chidambaram MP said that Tamil Nadu needs to present its case to the Union government and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to protect its kuruvai season crops.
Addressing reporters here, he stressed that all political parties in Tamil Nadu need to be coordinated and an all-party meeting should be held to do this.
Meanwhile, the VCK president launched a sharp critique against the functioning of the Lok Sabha, accusing the Speaker of rushing through Vande Mataram legislation amid commotion and adjourning the House within minutes.