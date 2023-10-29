Co-op polls will be held after purification of rolls: Govt to HC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government made a submission in the Madras High Court (MHC) that cooperative societies elections would be conducted on the basis of the proper electoral rolls prepared and by adhering to the rules.

A petitioner C Dass moved the High Court to direct the State to not hold the elections to the co-operative societies without updating the member rolls of the societies. The case was listed before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

According to the petitioner, the State has assured the elections would be conducted after the electoral rolls are rectified and are brought in tune with the strict compliance of the acts, rules, bye-laws, and circulars issued by the commission to ensure fair and transparent elections. However, the election for Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society (PACCS) at Thamaraipakkam, Thiruvallur, is being conducted without updating member rolls.

Senior counsel V Prakash appeared for the petitioner contended that the petitioner is not against the election however expects the elections to be conducted in a proper manner.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submits that the apprehension of the petitioner is misplaced, every step is taken by the authorities for the conduct of transparent and fair elections. Further, electoral rolls have been updated in accordance with the law and the elections would be conducted based on the corrected proper electoral rolls, submitted the AAG.