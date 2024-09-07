CM’s US visit: Envious EPS trying to divert attention, says RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Saturday hit back at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for criticizing the MoUs signed during Chief Minister M K Stalin's ongoing US trip and said that an envious Edappadi Palaniswami was trying to divert attention from the investment commitments secured by the state government daily.

Criticizing the LoP for claiming that Chief Minister Stalin has undertaken a trip to the US to receive treatment for his illness and the investment secured was an attempt to cover up the treatment, DMK organizing secretary R S Bharathi said, "Palaniswami was envious of the list of MoUs being signed daily. He (EPS) is saying things to divert attention (from the investments). There is no cure for the envy disease suffered by him."

Wondering if the LoP had not stopped the blubbering which started when deceased former chief minister J Jayalalithaa was hospitalized, Bharathi said that periodic updates were given when former Chief Minister M Karunandihi was admitted in Kauvery hospital and the LoP could find online the official announcements provided even when chief minister Stalin underwent minor treatment.

It would bode well if people who failed to take Jayalalithaa abroad and save her life stopped talking about the chief minister who has gone to the US to secure investments, Bharathi said in a statement issued Saturday.

"Do the people who failed to release even a single photograph during the 75-day hospitalization of Jayalalithaa deserve to talk about Chief Minister's (Stalin) health?" the DMK organizing secretary asked, and added that they (DMK) do not spin stories like the AIADMK functionaries did during Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation.

Taking strong exception to the doubts raised by EPS about arrested self-proclaimed spiritual orator Mahavishnu photographed with state school education minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Bharathi asked what did EPS do when a fake currency note gang was photographed along with him in the previous AIADMK regime?

Citing the arrest of a AIADMK union councilor Haridharan in connection with BSP leader Armstrong's murder, Bharathi sought to know if EPS would own responsibility for the act of the arrested AIADMK councillor.

Remarking that EPS who pushed Tamil Nadu to the rock bottom on all fronts during his regime does not deserve to find fault with anyone, Bharathi advised the LoP to stop the drama staged by him to prove his (political) relevance.