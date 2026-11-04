CM’s roadshows a waste of public money: Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement founder C Nallasamy

Speaking to reporters in Karur, Nallasamy said the State's debt burden stood at Rs 13 lakh crore and questioned the Chief Minister’s practice of travelling to events by chartered flights and changing venues at the last minute. Referring to the recent Pudukkottai roadshow, he said the arrangements and last-minute venue change imposed an additional financial burden on the public without benefiting the Chief Minister.

“The Chief Minister should have inaugurated the projects through video conferencing and the money should have been utilised for welfare schemes,” he said.

Nallasamy appealed to the Union government to ban roadshows by political leaders and actors. He claimed that barricades were erected along the route from Tiruchy to Pudukkottai for the Chief Minister’s visit, costing at least Rs 10 crore in public money, while more than 4,500 police personnel were deployed.