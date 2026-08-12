CM’s rewards for film friends undemocratic: RB Udhayakumar

MADURAI: Former AIADMK Minister RB Udhayakumar on Tuesday stepped up his criticism of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, asking when he will appoint actor Trisha as Deputy Chief Minister.
In a video post, Udhayakumar alleged that producers and technicians who had worked with Vijay in his films were being appointed to key government positions.
He cited the appointments of GOAT producer Archana Kalpathi to the temple trustees appointment committee, Jana Nayagan producer Venkat Narayana as the State government’s Special Representative in Delhi, Leo co-producer Jagadish Palanisamy as Vijay’s private secretary, and Beast cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa as chairman of the State film training institute.
“Similarly, Tamil Nadu is waiting with shock and anticipation to see when an announcement will be made appointing Trisha Madam as Deputy Chief Minister,” he said.
The AIADMK leader alleged that there was a complete contradiction between the TVK government’s slogan of “born for all, life for all” and its appointments to government positions.
“Can the TVK government’s practice of making such distinctions and appointing people to government positions be accepted in a democracy? Is this democracy? If producing a film with Chief Minister Vijay is the qualification for getting a government post in Tamil Nadu, how can this be accepted as democracy?” he asked.