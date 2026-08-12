CM’s rewards for film friends undemocratic: RB Udhayakumar

In a video post, Udhayakumar alleged that producers and technicians who had worked with Vijay in his films were being appointed to key government positions.

He cited the appointments of GOAT producer Archana Kalpathi to the temple trustees appointment committee, Jana Nayagan producer Venkat Narayana as the State government’s Special Representative in Delhi, Leo co-producer Jagadish Palanisamy as Vijay’s private secretary, and Beast cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa as chairman of the State film training institute.