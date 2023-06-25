CM's Police Medal for excellence in anti-narcotics ops announced: Check details

CHENNAI: In order to implement the announcement made in the state assembly, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced the Chief Minister's Police Medal for excellence in anti-narcotics operations on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

"On the recommendation of the Director General of Police(DGP), the Chief Minister's Police Medal is awarded to the six police officials and Constable namely V Badrinarayanan, SP- Coimbatore, Dongare Pravin Umesh, SP-Theni, M Gunasekharan, DSP-Salem, S Murugan, SI-Namakkal, R Kumar, Constable-Namakkal who are working hard to eliminate drug addiction in the society, " a release from state government said.

"Further, 'Medal of Distinction' will be awarded to Asra Garg, IG-South Zone for his meritorious work in combating drug production and illegal trafficking. Through his personal efforts and dedicated vigilance, assets worth crores of rupees have been frozen from criminals involved in offences under the Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (NDPS) 1985. He has trained senior officers and 1,843 persons have been arrested in 2022-23. It created a significant impact on society, " it added.

The Police Medals will be presented by the Chief Minister MK Stalin on the occasion of Independence Day Ceremony on August 15, 2023.

Earlier in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, on May 9, 2022 chief minister MK Stalin announced that the Chief Minister's Police Medal will be newly awarded to the officers/policemen who are working hard to eliminate drug addiction in the society during the Debate on the Demands for Grants of the Home, Prohibition and Excise department.