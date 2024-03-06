CM’S Medical Insurance: Over 10 L beneficiaries added, says Health Min

TIRUCHY: After DMK formed government, 10 lakh people who had not registered under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Medical Insurance Scheme applied for it and benefitted through the scheme and we have been creating awareness among the people to make use of the insurance scheme, said the Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian in Tiruvarur on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the MRI scan and Cath lab at Tiruvarur Government Medical College, the minister said, the State government is committed to ensuring a healthy life for the people and providing several welfare schemes.

As per the demands from the people and the elected members from the Delta region, the latest cath lab to the tune of Rs 8.45 crore and MRI scan facility to the tune of Rs 8.50 crore have been inaugurated and the people can make use of these facilities at a nominal cost and the beneficiaries of medical insurance scheme can avail this free of cost, he said.

Stating that more than 10 lakh people who had not registered under the government medical insurance scheme registered and got benefited after DMK formed the government, the Health Minister said, the State has been creating awareness among the people to utilise the scheme. He also said that the Chief Minister was very particular about quality treatment in all the medical colleges and the CM also had assured of the latest facilities in the government medical colleges.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that the Tiruvarur Government Medical College has been provided with various facilities.

This apart, the district would soon have as many as 47 sub-health centres at an estimated cost of Rs 34.77 crore.

District Collector T Charusree and others were present.