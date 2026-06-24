CM’s graft remarks trigger uproar in House; DMK members walk out

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's Address, Vijay described the former DMK regime as a "drug-peddling protection model" and asserted that further instances of prior malpractice are steadily coming to light. Vijay said his government was taking steps to channel Tasmac revenues diverted as party funds back into the State treasury. "We are bringing back what rightfully belongs to the people. We will not allow public money to be diverted or misused," Vijay said.

His remarks triggered heated exchanges between the treasury benches and the DMK, with Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin leading the charge. As Udhayanidhi sought to raise a point of order question, Speaker JCD Prabhakar did not allow and assured that he would be given enough time after the CM’s speech.