CM’s 7-pt drug war: Specialised stations to lead crackdown

CHENNAI: In its first major law-and-order initiative after assuming office, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government has launched a comprehensive seven-point crackdown, transforming the State's battle against drugs with dedicated Anti-Narcotic Task Force police stations across the State.
The action plan against narcotics trafficking includes online surveillance, confiscation of drug-linked assets, rehabilitation measures and public awareness campaigns.
The Government Order, issued by the Home Department, gives shape to Vijay's maiden announcement after taking oath as Chief Minister, where he pledged an intensified crackdown on narcotics circulation and substance abuse across Tamil Nadu.
Under the order, 65 Anti-Narcotic Task Force units will be established across all police districts and commissionerates in the State. The government has also sanctioned the redeployment of inspectors, sub-inspectors, head constables and other police personnel for the specialised units.
The seven-point framework includes continuous monitoring of narcotics offenders and organised drug syndicates, online surveillance of digital platforms suspected to be used for drug transactions, intelligence-based enforcement operations, monitoring of interstate and inter-district narcotics movement, stringent enforcement of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, rehabilitation initiatives for persons affected by substance abuse and large-scale awareness campaigns targeting youth and educational institutions.
Significantly, the Government Order also empowers the specialised units to initiate attachment and confiscation of properties and assets allegedly acquired through narcotics trade, signalling a direct attempt to dismantle the financial networks backing organised drug operations.
The Anti-Narcotic Task Force police stations will function under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Vijay, underlining the government's decision to place the anti-drug campaign under close administrative monitoring from the highest level.