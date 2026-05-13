CM’s 7-pt drug war: Specialised stations to lead crackdown

Under the order, 65 Anti-Narcotic Task Force units will be established across all police districts and commissionerates in the State. The government has also sanctioned the redeployment of inspectors, sub-inspectors, head constables and other police personnel for the specialised units.

The seven-point framework includes continuous monitoring of narcotics offenders and organised drug syndicates, online surveillance of digital platforms suspected to be used for drug transactions, intelligence-based enforcement operations, monitoring of interstate and inter-district narcotics movement, stringent enforcement of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, rehabilitation initiatives for persons affected by substance abuse and large-scale awareness campaigns targeting youth and educational institutions.