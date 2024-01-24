CMRL plans feasibility study for B’luru-Hosur link

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited has signed an agreement with private consultants for the preparation of a Feasibility Study Report for introducing a Mass Rapid Transit System connecting Hosur with Bommasandra in Bengaluru, which will be South India’s first inter-state Metro connectivity.

An official release issued by the CMRL said that the contract was signed as a joint venture with Balaji Railroad Systems and Habog Consultants on Tuesday.

The proposed 20-km long Hosur-Bommasandra corridor will be an interstate project via Attibele at the interstate border covering 8 km in Tamil Nadu and 12 km in Karnataka. “Overall, the scope of work involves conducting various traffic surveys, updating the existing travel demand model, forecasting the travel demand for 30 years at 5-year intervals and estimation of ridership along the proposed corridor,” it said.

As part of its phase II Metro project, Bengaluru Metro is building a 19 km line from RV Road to Bommasandra. There has been a demand to extend the connectivity to Hosur. After years of deliberations, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had, in 2023, asked Tamil Nadu to conduct the feasibility study following Karnataka’s concurrence for the same.