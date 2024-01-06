CMRL opens new electronic lab at Koyambedu depot

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) opened an electronic laboratory at the rolling stock division of Koyambedu depot for the cost of Rs 50 lakh on Saturday.

As per the CMRL press note, the laboratory is completely electrostatic discharge (ESD) safe with technology and equipped with advanced inspection, testing, troubleshooting, and repairing facilities for the electronics components of rolling stock and other systems.

"Further, individual testing and workstations are also installed for vital subsystems of the rolling stock and train control and monitoring system (TCMS), passenger announcement and public information system (PAPIS), door system, heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system," stated the CMRL press note.

A State-of-the Art Electronics laboratory was opened at the Rolling Stock Division of Koyambedu — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) January 6, 2024

Also, the laboratory founded and managed by CMRL technicians will be used as an infrastructure enhancement and in-house capacity building initiative.

"Utilising this facility, training of personnel will be enhanced, dependency on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) will be reduced and significant cost savings to CMRL shall be achieved," added the note.