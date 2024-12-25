CMRL gets to work, Coimbatore metro rail project picks up pace

COIMBATORE: The long-awaited metro rail project for Coimbatore has gathered momentum with the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) commencing preliminary works.

“Efforts have been taken to commence preliminary works by January and February to execute the metro rail project. It may take three years to complete the elevated corridor project, of which up to two years would be spent on land acquisition and as well as in shifting utilities like storm water drain, sewer lines and underground drainage,” said MA Siddique, managing director of CMRL to media, after holding a review meeting with district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, corporation commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran and other stakeholders.

The CMRL has submitted the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR), with additional information sought by the centre, for the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects. “We await to receive the approval in a few days,” said Siddique.

The 34.8 km Coimbatore project, at an estimated Rs 10,740 crore on two routes, will have 32 stations. It will be implemented as a single project with Madurai, where the Metro rail is to be executed at a cost of Rs 16,340 crore.

“The corridor’s design will have pillars along the edge of the Avinashi Road to reduce the land to be acquired for the project. Our objective is to reduce the number of people affected by the project. Ten hectares will be acquired for the corridor and 16 hectares for developing the depot. Land shouldn’t be a constraint for the project developed on a futuristic aspect for the next 150 years,” he added.

The CMRL has planned it to be a regular metro with three coaches to accommodate over 700 people. “The metro project in Coimbatore will be completed faster than Madurai, which has been proposed underground between Thirumangalam and Othakadai,” said Siddique.

