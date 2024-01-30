CMDA issues passengers guide to platforms of SETC buses bound to Southern dists at KCBT: Deets inside

CHENNAI: As all transport corporations’ south-bound buses plying via Chengalpattu would shift their operations to Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Chennai's Kilambakkam from today onwards, the CMDA has released a guide on platform numbers and its bus bay numbers for passengers travelling on SETC buses plying to Southern districts of Tamil Nadu from the terminus.

Here is the list of platforms from where South-bound buses are plying from the terminus:

Platform 1: Buses to Nagercoil, Marthandam, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tiruchendur, Shencottai, and Tuticorin will be operated.

Platform 2: Buses to Pappanasam, Nagercoil, Marthandam, Kuttam, Kulasekaram, Karungal, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tiruchendur, Thisayanvilai, Srivilliputhur, Sivakasi, Shencottai, Udangudi, Tuticorin and Thiruvanathapuram will be operated.

Platform 3: Buses to Oppilan, Madurai, Keeramangalam, Karaikudi, Kumuthi, Ervadi, Devakottai, Thondi, Sivagangai, Sayilkudi and Veeracholan will be operated.

Platform 4: Buses to Pollachi, Peravurani, Pattukottai, Mannargudi, Kumuli, Kumbakonam, Karur, Dindigul, Cumbum, Bodinayakkanur, Theni, Thanjavur and Tiruchy will be operated.

Platform 6: Buses to Pollachi, Nammakal, Mettupalayam, Guruvayur, Ernakulam, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruvarur will be operated.

Check the bus bay numbers from the CMDA press release:

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said that only the buses plying via ECR and via Poonamallee to Vellore, Hosur, and Tirupattur would operate from the Koyambedu terminus.



He also added that for the convenience of passengers, buses of the Tamil Nadu Transport Corporations Villupuram arriving to Chennai would be operated till Tambaram and then to the Kilambakkam terminus.