CMDA, HR & CE dept launches online system for NOC's for Layout permission

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department minister PK Sekarbabu launched an online system to receive no-objections (NOC) from 12 departments while applying for layout permission, on Friday.

"From Friday (November 17), all layout permission applications will be processed completely online. CMDA launched an online single window system to issue planning permissions in May, 2022," Sekarbabu said after launching the portal.

Apart from launching the portal, the minister also released PreDCR Tutorial Videos to teach the applicants on the usage of the portal. He released comic strips to create awareness among the buyers while buying plots and flats.

Sekarbabu added that as many as 1,179 applications were received through the online portal and planning permissions have been issued to 820 projects till date.

It may be noted that the applicants have to apply for no-objections from other departments separately even though applications were made online, earlier.

In June, the planning authority integrated 10 NOC issuing departments such as metro rail, PWD, ELCOT, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, highways, geology and mines, forests, water resources department and Southern Railway. As per norms, NOCs from concerned departments are mandated for building projects and layout projects.

The online portal has been integrated with websites of Greater Chennai Corporation, Directorate of Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department and Directorate of Town Panchayats.

Housing and urban development department secretary C Samayamoorthy, CMDA member-secretary Anshul Mishra and others participated in the launch event.