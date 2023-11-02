CMDA hands Rs. 15 cr to SDAT to conduct Formula racing

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has handed over Rs. 15 Crore to the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to conduct Chennai Formula Racing in Chennai Formula Racing Circuit, which is being developed around the Island Grounds, on Thursday.

According to the CMDA release, the planning authority handed over the cheque to SDAT in the presence of sports and youth development minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and CMDA minister PK Sekarbabu.

"Chennai Formula Racing will be conducted on December 8 and December 9. The racing circuit commences from Island Grounds and covers Flag Staff Road, Pallavan Road, Sivananda Road and Napier Bridge.

The circuit ends at the Island Grounds again. The total length of the circuit is 3.7 kilometers," the release said.

The Chennai Formula Racing will be the first race conducted on road during night hours. The circuit will include 19 corners, and the pit and paddock structures will come in Island Grounds.

It may be noted that the SDAT has decided to spend Rs. 42 Crore to create the circuit, of which Rs. 15 Crore has been handed over by the CMDA.

The amount will be spent on installing crash barriers and others. The responsibility of conducting the race has been handed over to Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL).

Sports and youth development secretary Atulya Mishra, urban development department secretary C Samayamoorthy, CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra and SDAT member secretary J Meghanath Reddy took part in the event.