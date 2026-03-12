CMCH switches to simpler menu to avert shortage

COIMBATORE: Amidst panic over the shortage of LPG cylinders at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, the management has simplified its menu to ensure efficiency.
CMCH Dean M Geethanjali noted that nutrition will be prioritised despite the shortage. The hospital will turn to soya, green gram, wheat rava and curd in the place of sundal, chapati and kurma - items that take longer to cook.
She also noted that the hospital will be stocking up on bread, a key need at hospitals. Every day, the CMCH witnesses around 4,000 outpatients and admits 2,000 as inpatients. "The hospital has LPG cylinder stock for a month, but we are being cautious and are exploring alternatives like electric stoves," Geethanjali said.