CMC Vellore signs MoU with IIT-Madras on using AI in health domain

VELLORE: Officials of the Vellore-based CMC hospital signed an MoU with IIT-Madras on using Artificial intelligence (AI) in the health domain, sources revealed. This would strengthen academic collaboration for joint research, policy dialogue and capacity building, according to Dr Joy Mammen, associate director CMC.

This would be ideal as both institutions have a rich history of education and research which has been path breaking and highly impactful, hospital officials revealed. CMC was ranked third nationally in the2023 NIRF (national institutional framework ranking) has an immense amount of data generated in the health care system which will come in useful when AI is used to translate data into usable insights in preventive, curative and predictive patient management. CMC will provide domain expertise and guidance in designing and where necessary will conduct survey and survey studies.