CM within rights on policy decision: KAS

ERODE: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Saturday defended the appointment of K Venkata Narayana as the State government’s special representative in New Delhi, saying there was nothing wrong with the decision.
Speaking to reporters in Gobichettipalayam, Sengottaiyan said that appointing government representatives was a policy decision. “Everyone in India has an equal right to that. Therefore, there is nothing wrong with the appointment,” he added. He said all those named by the CM will work for TN.