CM will stand by 'unhappy' fishermen, says Aadhav

CHENNAI: Amid the State government’s reported decision to drop Pattinapakkam as the site for the proposed new Secretariat-cum-Assembly complex, Minister for Public Works Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would stand by fishermen if the project affected their livelihood.
Addressing a booth agents’ meeting in Madurantakam, Aadhav Arjuna said the Secretariat proposal was being unnecessarily politicised and that the government would decide on the location only after receiving a detailed project report (DPR).
“Fishermen brothers and sisters, the Chief Minister has not taken any decision yet on the Secretariat. If the choice is between the Secretariat and the livelihood of the fishing community, our Chief Minister will certainly stand by the fishermen,” he said.
The remarks came against the backdrop of protests by fishing communities and Left parties against the proposed Pattinapakkam site. The government has decided to move away from the location and is examining alternative sites along the East Coast Road, according to a DT Next report dated September 19.
Taking a swipe at the Left parties opposing the project, Aadhav asked them to state with a clear conscience whether DMK functionaries had received commissions during the previous regime.