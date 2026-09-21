CM will stand by 'unhappy' fishermen, says Aadhav

Addressing a booth agents’ meeting in Madurantakam, Aadhav Arjuna said the Secretariat proposal was being unnecessarily politicised and that the government would decide on the location only after receiving a detailed project report (DPR).

“Fishermen brothers and sisters, the Chief Minister has not taken any decision yet on the Secretariat. If the choice is between the Secretariat and the livelihood of the fishing community, our Chief Minister will certainly stand by the fishermen,” he said.