CM will inaugurate Stephenson Road bridge will in a week: Sekar Babu

CHENNAI: The newly constructed bridge across Otteri Nullah on Stephenson Road in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar is expected to be open for the public in a week, minister for Hindu religion and charitable endorsement and CMDA, P K Sekar Babu said on Saturday after inspecting the bridge.

"The bridge construction work has been completed in 18 months, at an estimated cost of Rs 66 crore, minor works are yet to be done and we have instructed the officials to finish the works soon. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is likely to inaugurate the bridge in a week. At least 11 bridges are under construction in the city at a total cost of Rs 524 crore allocated for the projects, " said Sekar Babu.

Talking about the development works for north Chennai, the minister stated that the state government has allocated funds of Rs 1,000 crore to carry out various projects. The civic body is likely to focus on sports for the youngsters, and the concerned department will be extended on the existing drainage pipes that are more than 50 years old in the area.

"The local body will set up a sewage treatment plant in the locality, and modification works will be carried out at the sewage treatment plant which are 20 years old in northern parts of the city. Additionally, prior focus would be on the development of schools, parks, playground, gyms, and other beautification works that will be carried out in the three years project, " said the CMDA minister.

The Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan, joint commissioner (works) Dr G S Sameeran, S Sheik Abdul Rahaman, regional deputy commissioner (Central), ward members, and other senior local body authorities were part of the inspection.