CM Vijay's unusual silence on Mekedatu worries farmers

The leaders from various Farmers Associations Federation met in Tiruchy, and the meeting resolved to express their dissatisfaction with the crop loan waiver announced by the state government. They demanded the total waiver of the crop loan and a 50 per cent waiver to the big farmers.

The Federation also condemned Chief Minister Joseph Vijay for maintaining silence over the Mekedatu dam construction issue. They noted that the Karnataka government is getting ready to construct the dam in Mekedatu, and it would prevent water from reaching Tamil Nadu, particularly the Cauvery Delta region.