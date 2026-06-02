CM Vijay's unusual silence on Mekedatu worries farmers

TIRUCHY: Condemning the unusual silence of the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on the Mekedatu dam construction issue, the Federation of Farmers Associations, which convened a meeting in Tiruchy on Tuesday, resolved to meet the Chief Minister and brief him about the negative impact of the dam on Tamil Nadu.
The leaders from various Farmers Associations Federation met in Tiruchy, and the meeting resolved to express their dissatisfaction with the crop loan waiver announced by the state government. They demanded the total waiver of the crop loan and a 50 per cent waiver to the big farmers.
The Federation also condemned Chief Minister Joseph Vijay for maintaining silence over the Mekedatu dam construction issue. They noted that the Karnataka government is getting ready to construct the dam in Mekedatu, and it would prevent water from reaching Tamil Nadu, particularly the Cauvery Delta region.
“The unusual silence by the Chief Minister makes us worry, and we doubt that the Chief Minister does not understand the seriousness of the negative impact of Mekedatu dam construction,” said Cauvery V Dhanapalan to the reporters.
He also said that the farmers have decided to meet the Chief Minister and brief him about the water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and the impact of the Mekedatu dam construction on the Delta irrigation and water source for drinking purposes.
The farmers would also insist on a proper legal action against Karnataka and prevent the dam construction.
“It is disappointing that the Chief Minister is keeping silent as though he has no role to protect the farmers and ensure water for irrigation,” Dhanapalan said.
Farmer leaders P Ayyakannu, Mahadanapuram Rajaram, Kalimuthu, Sivakumar, Dhanapathi, Pakkirisami, Mekarajan and others took part.