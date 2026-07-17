CM Vijay's surprise stop at MC Rajah hostel; students flag food, hygiene issues

The unannounced visit came after the Chief Minister concluded review meetings at the Secretariat. The hostel is run by the Department of Social Justice, formerly known as the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department.



According to official sources, students told the Chief Minister that the quality of food improved only temporarily after complaints were raised with higher authorities and deteriorated again within a week. They also flagged poor maintenance of hostel rooms and the surrounding premises.

The Chief Minister sought details from Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu, who accompanied him during the inspection. Vijay also inspected the hostel kitchen, toilets and the 10-storey hostel building, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 44.50 crore during the previous DMK regime.



Official sources said action is likely to be initiated against those responsible for lapses in maintaining food quality and cleanliness at the hostel.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Vanni Arasu said he was informed of the Chief Minister's visit only 10 minutes before he left the Secretariat.