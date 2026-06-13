CM Vijay’s push for Chennai-Kanniyakumari high-speed train revives debate

While the Chief Minister did not specify an alignment for the proposed corridor, the demand has once again brought attention to the challenges of rail travel in the southern districts.

According to railway activist Naveen Chander, the discussion must be viewed against the backdrop of existing demand. “The Madurai-Kanniyakumari section was fully doubled only recently, as the entire corridor had depended on one single line for years. Even now, additional infrastructure has not translated into a corresponding increase in train services,” he noted.