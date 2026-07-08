CM Vijay’s promise of clean rule mere filmy talk: AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar

Speaking to reporters here, Udhayakumar dubbed the chief minister's campaign assurances as mere "cinema dialogues" and levelled serious allegations of corruption against the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government.

"Our CM Vijay spoke cinema-style, charming dialogues during the election campaign in every town, saying he will provide a corruption-free, clean administration. However, when Vijay cannot even spare time to honour the people's rights, then how can he be expected to build a transparent, corruption-free administration?" he asked.

Although the TVK government recently ordered the closure of 717 liquor outlets, kickbacks amounting to crores were collected from the liquor manufacturing units, he alleged.

He further alleged "massive irregularities and bribes" in the appointment of government advocates. In this regard, he said a woman lawyer affiliated to the ruling TVK had even approached the Madras High Court seeking justice.