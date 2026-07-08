CM Vijay’s promise of clean rule mere filmy talk: AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar

MADURAI: Senior AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and questioned his election promise of delivering a clean and corruption-free administration.
Speaking to reporters here, Udhayakumar dubbed the chief minister's campaign assurances as mere "cinema dialogues" and levelled serious allegations of corruption against the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government.
"Our CM Vijay spoke cinema-style, charming dialogues during the election campaign in every town, saying he will provide a corruption-free, clean administration. However, when Vijay cannot even spare time to honour the people's rights, then how can he be expected to build a transparent, corruption-free administration?" he asked.
Although the TVK government recently ordered the closure of 717 liquor outlets, kickbacks amounting to crores were collected from the liquor manufacturing units, he alleged.
He further alleged "massive irregularities and bribes" in the appointment of government advocates. In this regard, he said a woman lawyer affiliated to the ruling TVK had even approached the Madras High Court seeking justice.
On the recent Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raids in local bodies, including various municipalities and seizure of Rs 57.98 lakh cash, Udhayakumar asked which "power centre" within the TVK was receiving this bribe money.
Vijay ridiculed former Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying he was "searching for him" in the Assembly. However, under the TVK regime, people are searching for essential governance and basic rights such as electricity, law and order, Cauvery water, and women's safety, the AIADMK leader said.
The promises given during the election have now gone missing, and people are searching for them, he added.
Polling was held on April 23, and results were declared on May 4, 2026, for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.