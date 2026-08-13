CM Vijay’s first flag-hoisting under 5-tier security cover

As a precautionary measure, additional police teams have been deployed at sensitive locations, including Chennai Airport, railway stations, bus terminals, bus and metro stations, shopping malls, beaches, places of worship and other places frequently visited by VIPs. Intensive checks and monitoring are being carried out at these locations.

Searches are also being conducted at hotels and lodges across the city. The public has been urged to immediately inform the police about any suspicious persons or unattended vehicles.

Patrolling has also been intensified across Chennai using four-wheelers and two-wheelers. Barricades have been erected at key locations to conduct thorough vehicle checks, while police personnel have been stationed at major junctions for continuous monitoring.