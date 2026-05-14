CM Vijay's district level law and order, drug menace review on cards

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is learnt to have initiated preparations for a comprehensive review meeting with district Collectors, SPs and senior officials to assess the State's law and order situation, intensify the crackdown on narcotics and streamline the functioning of Tasmac liquor outlets across the State.
The proposed meeting, expected to be held shortly, comes amid the government's sharpened focus on policing, crime prevention and administrative monitoring following Vijay's assumption of office.
Highly placed sources said the Chief Minister is expected to hold extensive deliberations with Collectors and Superintendents of Police on district-wise law and order conditions, the rise in narcotics-related offences, and the enforcement measures being undertaken to curb criminal activities.
Since taking charge, Vijay has consistently stressed the need for strict policing and coordinated administrative action to combat the spread of drugs and ensure public safety. The government had announced a series of early initiatives, including the "Singappen" rapid response force aimed at women's safety and the formation of a dedicated anti-narcotic task force police stations to strengthen surveillance against narcotics circulation.
Officials said the forthcoming review is likely to focus on the effectiveness of police action in sensitive districts, preventive measures taken against organised crime and the status of investigations into major criminal incidents.
The Chief Minister is also expected to seek detailed reports on the steps taken by district administrations to monitor illicit activities and maintain public order, particularly in urban and semi-urban pockets where enforcement agencies have flagged growing concerns about narcotics movement.
Apart from crime control measures, the meeting is likely to take stock of the regulation of liquor sales through Tasmac outlets, including crowd management, monitoring mechanisms and compliance-related issues.
Sources indicated that Vijay may issue fresh directives on preventive policing, stronger intelligence coordination and faster administrative response systems to improve governance delivery at the district level.
The meeting is also expected to include a broader review of the implementation of flagship government schemes and administrative performance across departments.