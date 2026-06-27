CM Vijay's department-wise brainstorming for Budget on July 2

CHENNAI: The State government will begin an extensive round of department-wise consultations from July 2 as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay prepares to finalise the policy framework and spending priorities for the TVK-led government's maiden Budget.
The consultations, scheduled to continue until July 22, will bring together ministers and senior officials from every department to deliberate on schemes proposed for inclusion in the Budget. The exercise is expected to shape the government's fiscal priorities while identifying projects that can be implemented over different timelines.
According to official sources, the government has decided to classify programmes into one-year, three-year and five-year implementation plans. The categorisation is aimed at ensuring that departments pursue immediate commitments alongside medium-term objectives and long-term development goals under a structured policy roadmap.
During the consultations, each department is expected to present proposals for new schemes, ongoing projects requiring financial support and policy initiatives aligned with the government's administrative agenda. The recommendations will subsequently be examined before being incorporated into the Budget.
The exercise marks a key step in the preparation of the TVK government's first full-fledged Budget after assuming office. It is also expected to provide the government with a comprehensive blueprint for governance by linking annual Budget allocations with medium- and long-term planning.
The Budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly is likely to commence in the third or last week of July.
Continuing a practice introduced by the previous DMK government, the TVK administration is also expected to present a separate Agriculture Budget, underscoring its focus on the farm sector.