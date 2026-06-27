CM Vijay's department-wise brainstorming for Budget on July 2

The consultations, scheduled to continue until July 22, will bring together ministers and senior officials from every department to deliberate on schemes proposed for inclusion in the Budget. The exercise is expected to shape the government's fiscal priorities while identifying projects that can be implemented over different timelines.

According to official sources, the government has decided to classify programmes into one-year, three-year and five-year implementation plans. The categorisation is aimed at ensuring that departments pursue immediate commitments alongside medium-term objectives and long-term development goals under a structured policy roadmap.