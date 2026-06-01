CM Vijay's blame game won't help people: AIADMK

In a statement posted on social media, the AIADMK said that despite holding the highest office in the State, Vijay was unwilling to accept accountability for any mistakes committed by his government.

The party argued that merely appointing police officers would not be sufficient to address law-and-order issues and questioned the government's handling of public safety concerns.

Referring to Vijay's remarks on women's safety, the AIADMK alleged that the Chief Minister had sought to blame previous governments for the situation while failing to acknowledge the current administration's responsibility. The party claimed that women's safety had deteriorated and accused the Chief Minister of showing neither concern nor a sense of responsibility to rectify the situation.

The statement further said that continuously blaming previous governments for every issue did not represent the change that TVK had promised during its election campaign.