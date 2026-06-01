CM Vijay's blame game won't help people: AIADMK

CHENNAI: The AIADMK IT Wing on Monday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, accusing him of failing to take responsibility for the shortcomings of his government and attempting to deflect criticism by blaming previous administrations.
In a statement posted on social media, the AIADMK said that despite holding the highest office in the State, Vijay was unwilling to accept accountability for any mistakes committed by his government.
The party argued that merely appointing police officers would not be sufficient to address law-and-order issues and questioned the government's handling of public safety concerns.
Referring to Vijay's remarks on women's safety, the AIADMK alleged that the Chief Minister had sought to blame previous governments for the situation while failing to acknowledge the current administration's responsibility. The party claimed that women's safety had deteriorated and accused the Chief Minister of showing neither concern nor a sense of responsibility to rectify the situation.
The statement further said that continuously blaming previous governments for every issue did not represent the change that TVK had promised during its election campaign.
Rejecting Vijay's allegation that there was a conspiracy to prevent him from coming to power, the AIADMK described the claim as "nothing more than a dream."
The party also said that Vijay's skills as a dialogue writer and actor would not transform falsehoods into facts.
In another allegation, the AIADMK questioned why the Chief Minister, who frequently spoke about honour and integrity, had remained silent on accusations that attempts were made to persuade AIADMK MLAs to resign and join the ruling side.
The opposition party further alleged that Vijay's real competition was not with political rivals but between "deceiving the people and failing to fulfil the promises" made during the election campaign.