CM Vijay writes to Modi seeking Supreme Court Bench in Chennai

CHENNAI: Following demands from Dravidian parties, the TVK-led government has also urged the Centre to take necessary steps to establish a Bench of the Supreme Court in Chennai.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the constitutional provisions supporting the establishment of a Supreme Court Bench outside New Delhi.
In his letter, Vijay referred to Article 130 of the Constitution, which provides that the Supreme Court shall sit in Delhi or at such other place or places as the Chief Justice of India may, with the approval of the President, appoint from time to time.
Pointing out the difficulties faced by litigants from southern States, the Chief Minister said that people seeking justice before the Supreme Court were invariably required to travel to New Delhi, causing considerable inconvenience.
He said Chennai, being an important city in South India, would be an appropriate location for establishing a Supreme Court Bench, which would benefit people from all southern States.
Highlighting the professional competence of the Madras High Court Bar and the Madras High Court's historical significance as one of the oldest chartered High Courts in India, established in 1862, he said establishing a SC Bench in Chennai would reflect the true federal character of the country.
He also referred to the recommendations made by the Parliamentary Standing Committees in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2021, along with various Law Commission reports, on the need for regional Benches of the Supreme Court.
Expressing confidence that the Prime Minister would consider his request, Vijay urged him to take up the matter afresh with the Supreme Court and secure a favourable decision for establishing a Bench in Chennai.