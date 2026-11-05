CM Vijay writes to Modi seeking Supreme Court Bench in Chennai

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the constitutional provisions supporting the establishment of a Supreme Court Bench outside New Delhi.

In his letter, Vijay referred to Article 130 of the Constitution, which provides that the Supreme Court shall sit in Delhi or at such other place or places as the Chief Justice of India may, with the approval of the President, appoint from time to time.

Pointing out the difficulties faced by litigants from southern States, the Chief Minister said that people seeking justice before the Supreme Court were invariably required to travel to New Delhi, causing considerable inconvenience.