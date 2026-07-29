CM Vijay would take steps to protect rights, says minister Anand

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister N Anand said the State government would take all necessary legal measures to prevent the construction of Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam, reiterating Tamil Nadu's opposition to the project.
He added that the issue is under the consideration of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and he would take appropriate action.
Meanwhile, Law Minister R Nirmalkumar joined the issue and attacked Leader of Opposition and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, claiming that he doesn't know anything about the Mekedatu issue.