CM Vijay won't spare those who swindled public money, says Rajmohan

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Rajmohan on Saturday mocked DMK's charges of using DVAC to settle political scores, asking former minister KN Nehru to face the matter legally.
"As our leader said, we will neither touch public money nor allow anyone to touch it, and will not spare those who have touched it," he said. It was up to the senior politician to prove his innocence through the court, he added.
Meanwhile, he criticised NTK chief coordinator Seeman's Bigg Boss jibe at the Assembly proceedings, saying there was no need to belittle a television programme to elevate political proceedings and asserting that the growing interest in the House was drawing an entire generation towards politics.
Responding to Seeman's criticism, he said there was no need to demean a television programme to elevate political proceedings. "He might have said it as an analogy," he added.
Rajmohan said videos of children discussing Assembly proceedings were going viral on social media and being widely shared. "From children to elders, everyone is now waiting for 9.30 am," he said, referring to the time when Assembly proceedings commence.
"Those who used to make reels of cinema dialogues and punchlines are now making reels of Assembly proceedings. A leader who is politicising an entire generation is something you should welcome," he said.
On the sanitation workers' agitation, the minister said the government had to hold discussions with several unions and described a recent meeting as cordial.
The minister also paid floral tributes to VO Chidambaranar at the Gandhi Mandapam in Guindy on his birth anniversary. He thanked actor Ajith for appreciating Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's announcement to establish a Motor Smart City.