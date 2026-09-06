CM Vijay won't spare those who swindled public money, says Rajmohan

"As our leader said, we will neither touch public money nor allow anyone to touch it, and will not spare those who have touched it," he said. It was up to the senior politician to prove his innocence through the court, he added.

Meanwhile, he criticised NTK chief coordinator Seeman's Bigg Boss jibe at the Assembly proceedings, saying there was no need to belittle a television programme to elevate political proceedings and asserting that the growing interest in the House was drawing an entire generation towards politics.