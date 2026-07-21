CM Vijay wishes Mallikarjun Kharge on birthday; no greetings from DMK

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (July 21) conveyed his birthday greetings to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, who chose not to celebrate his 84th birthday in view of the student protests in Delhi.
In a message posted on social media, Vijay wished Kharge good health and a long life. He also lauded the veteran Congress leader's public service and expressed hope that he would continue his dedicated service to the people.
"I sincerely wish you good health and a long life. May you continue your dedicated public service with the same commitment," the Chief Minister said.
While leaders from across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended their greetings to Kharge, former ally DMK did not join the list of leaders extending the courtesy.
Neither DMK president MK Stalin nor the party released a statement wishing the Congress leader on his birthday, even though the former Chief Minister wished Kharge on his birthday in the past.
The absence of a greeting comes in the backdrop of the strained relationship between the DMK and the Congress following the collapse of their alliance.
The two parties have also been maintaining separate seating arrangements in Parliament since the split.