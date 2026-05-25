CM Vijay will meet media when necessary, long-standing issues cannot be fixed overnight, says Sengottaiyan

Responding to criticism that the Chief Minister was not meeting journalists frequently, the minister said Vijay had adopted a different style of governance.

“The Chief Minister does not believe in issuing daily statements or engaging in routine political commentary. Whenever people need something, he directly announces schemes and decisions to them. He will certainly meet the media at the appropriate time,” he said.

Sengottaiyan also said the present government was not a temporary five-year arrangement and declared that Vijay would remain the permanent Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.