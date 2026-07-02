CM Vijay will announce complete crop loan waiver soon, claims Minister R Vinoth

The announcement came after Vinoth inaugurated the 2025-26 special crushing season and the 2026-27 main crushing season at the Moongilthuraipattu Cooperative Sugar Mill in Kallakurichi district. He later inspected the sugarcane crushing process, reviewed the functioning of the machinery and interacted with officials.

Talking to reporters, the minister said the government had already waived crop loans worth Rs 6,000 crore within 40 days of assuming office. He said no government in the past decade had implemented a crop loan waiver of that scale within such a period after taking charge.