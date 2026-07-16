CM Vijay warns ministers against misconduct, tells all to stop reel shoots in schools

CHENNAI: Taking a stern note of a series of incidents and activities involving the functionaries of his party, including ministers, Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay warned that anyone found indulging in corruption or any other wrongdoing would be removed from their position – regardless of how close they are with him.
The chief minister issued the warning during the second meeting of the Cabinet that he chaired at the Secretariat on Thursday. The meeting was convened to discuss and approve the TVK-led government’s maiden Budget, paving the way for its presentation in the Assembly, likely in the first week of August.
According to Secretariat sources, the nearly 30-minute Cabinet meeting focused on the conduct of ministers and recent activities involving some members of the Cabinet.
The chief minister is learnt to have orally instructed ministers not to visit schools or government institutions merely to shoot social media reels or engage in publicity oriented activities. Sources added that Vijay reiterated his government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and warned ministers against any form of misconduct.
"The chief minister made it clear that anyone found indulging in corruption or any other wrongdoing would be removed from the Cabinet. He said strict action would be taken irrespective of the individual's position or personal proximity to him," a Secretariat source said.
The chief minister made it clear that anyone found indulging in corruption or any other wrongdoing would be removed from the Cabinet. He said strict action would be taken irrespective of the individual's position or personal proximity to him
A Secretariat source
Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Energy and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar said the Cabinet discussed and finalised the proposals in the Budget, which will be presented by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson.
"The Cabinet deliberated on the ensuing Budget and finalised it. Several new announcements and policy decisions will be unveiled during the Budget session," he said.
Chief Minister Vijay is learnt to have orally instructed ministers not to visit schools or government institutions merely to shoot social media reels or engage in publicity oriented activities
The Cabinet also reviewed the preparation of vision documents by various government departments. Ahead of the Budget session, senior officials from each department are preparing one-year, three-year and five-year action plans, along with proposals for new policy initiatives and an assessment of existing welfare schemes.
The Cabinet deliberated on the ensuing Budget and finalised it. Several new announcements and policy decisions will be unveiled during the Budget session
Energy and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar