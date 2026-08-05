CM Vijay vs LoP Udhay to spark fireworks in Budget presentation on Aug 5

Udhayanidhi was released on station bail later in the day, as directed by the Madras High Court based on Advocate General Vijay Narayan’s submission that the State government had no intention to seek his judicial remand.

The arrest, which came a day before the TVK-led government is presenting its maiden Budget, is sure to hit the session on Wednesday. A senior DMK functionary said they are still waiting for the leadership to prepare the plan of action for the Budget presentation, and the remaining part of the session.

“Our Assembly strategy will be finalised on Wednesday morning. But we will raise the issue of his arrest vigorously in the House," said the DMK leader.

Earlier in the day, based on a complaint lodged by S Bairavi, the TVK's Central District Women's Wing Organiser for the district, the Thanjavur East police registered a case under nine sections and landed at Udhayanidhi’s Neelankarai residence in the morning. There, they met with stiff resistance from DMK leaders and cadres, who argued with the police over the move. Finally, Udhayanidhi’s brother-in-law V Sabareesan and former minister Ma Subramanian intervened to calm the cadre, assuring that the party would pursue all legal avenues to resolve the issue.

From there, the police team proceeded to Thanjavur by road in a big convoy, which was met with scores of DMK functionaries, including former ministers and senior leaders, along the way.

Meanwhile, protests broke out across the State, with party members blocking traffic, burning effigies, and raising slogans against the government for arresting their leader. Many had to be arrested and removed. In response, TVK cadre staged counter protests in many places, leaving the police on tenterhooks.