CM Vijay urges Centre to reconsider NLC disinvestment plan

Vijay pointed out that NLC India is headquartered in Neyveli and its major lignite mines and thermal power stations are located in Tamil Nadu. He said the enterprise was developed over several decades on land acquired by the state government with administrative support, infrastructure development, rehabilitation measures and the cooperation of the people of Tamil Nadu.

"The State, therefore, has a legitimate and enduring stake in the future of this strategically important public sector undertaking," he said, adding, "Tamil Nadu government is of the considered view that NLC India is not merely a listed company but a strategic national asset engaged in energy security, mineral development and critical infrastructure."