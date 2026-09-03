CM Vijay urges Centre to make Tamil primary language of Madras High Court

Tamil language in Madras High Court

The Chief Minister said arguments and proceedings would be easier for people to understand when presented in Tamil. He also pointed out that Tamil had already been declared the official language of Tamil Nadu and said there were legal provisions allowing the state language to be used in courts.

Vijay urged the President and the Central Government to grant the necessary approval for Tamil to be recognised for use in the Madras High Court. He said immediate steps should be taken on proposals related to the use of Tamil in the higher judiciary.