CM Vijay unveils 436 schemes across departments for Tamil Nadu’s development

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Vijay has approved a roadmap comprising 436 schemes across various government departments aimed at accelerating development and ensuring inclusive growth in Tamil Nadu.
The decision was taken at the first Cabinet meeting of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government held on Friday under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Energy and Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar said the schemes had been designed with clearly defined objectives and implementation targets for each department.
He said Ministers would now work with their respective departmental secretaries to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for the schemes and ensure their timely execution.
“The initiatives cover a wide range of sectors, including youth development, women’s welfare, farmers’ welfare, fishermen’s welfare and the creation of a drug-free Tamil Nadu,” Nirmal Kumar said.
The Minister added that the government had intensified anti-drug enforcement measures across the State in line with the Chief Minister’s vision of eliminating narcotics and substance abuse.
Minister said that the 436 schemes would be monitored and implemented through the Department of Special Programme Implementation to ensure effective coordination among departments and periodic review of progress.