Around 56,638 Sri Lankan Tamils belonging to 19,710 families across the State are expected to benefit from the enhanced financial assistance. On Thursday, the Chief Minister handed over the revised financial assistance to representatives of four families at the Secretariat.

Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare K Thennarasu, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and Secretary to the Department of Public and Rehabilitation E Sundaravalli were present at the event.