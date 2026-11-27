CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday inaugurated 148 newly constructed houses for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees at Pambar Dam in Krishnagiri district. The houses were built at a cost of Rs 9.9 crore, including basic infrastructure facilities.
The state government has also announced an increase in the monthly financial assistance provided to Sri Lankan Tamil refugee families. The assistance given to the head of a family has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800, while the amount provided to other family members has been raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200.
Around 56,638 Sri Lankan Tamils belonging to 19,710 families across the State are expected to benefit from the enhanced financial assistance. On Thursday, the Chief Minister handed over the revised financial assistance to representatives of four families at the Secretariat.
Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare K Thennarasu, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and Secretary to the Department of Public and Rehabilitation E Sundaravalli were present at the event.