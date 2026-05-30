CM Vijay to visit Tiruchy East on June 1 to thank voters

The visit comes amid a wider organisational exercise initiated by the party leadership, which has directed all TVK candidates who contested the election and the party’s newly elected legislators to personally visit their respective constituencies and express gratitude to the electorate.

According to party instructions issued to district and constituency functionaries, candidates and MLAs have been asked to meet residents directly and convey their appreciation for the mandate received by the party. The exercise is aimed at strengthening the party’s engagement with voters following the election.

The leadership has also sought details of the outreach programmes already conducted. Candidates and legislators who have completed thanksgiving visits have been instructed to submit photographs and related records of the events to the party headquarters for documentation/