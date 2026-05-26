CM Vijay to visit Delhi tomorrow; likely to meet PM Modi

Vijay’s previous visits to Delhi was as the founder-president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and it came after being summoned by the CBI team that is investigating the stampede at his Karur rally in September that claimed 41 lives. This time, however, he is going as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who scored a largely unpredicted victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

During his meetings, the chief minister is expected to seek additional funds for the State and also request the Centre to approve major projects for Tamil Nadu.