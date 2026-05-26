CM Vijay to visit Delhi tomorrow; likely to meet PM Modi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to make his maiden official visit to Delhi on Wednesday, where he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key Union Ministers. He is also likely to meet senior leaders of alliance partner, Congress, said sources.
Vijay’s previous visits to Delhi was as the founder-president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and it came after being summoned by the CBI team that is investigating the stampede at his Karur rally in September that claimed 41 lives. This time, however, he is going as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who scored a largely unpredicted victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls.
During his meetings, the chief minister is expected to seek additional funds for the State and also request the Centre to approve major projects for Tamil Nadu.
The TVK president is also likely to meet senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the visit to the national capital.
During the Delhi tour, Vijay is also scheduled to inaugurate a statue of Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar installed by the State government at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
The chief minister was initially scheduled to embark on the trip, but it was postponed due to various reasons, including the expansion of his Cabinet with the inclusion of four ministers from alliance parties.
After Vijay assumed office as Chief Minister on May 10, Prime Minister Modi had congratulated him and assured that the central government would keep working with the State government to improve the lives of the people of Tamil Nadu. "The Union government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people," PM Modi had said.