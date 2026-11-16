CM Vijay to take part in Sonia's memoir release amid Oppn demand to exert pressure over Mekedatu

Vijay is scheduled to leave Chennai for Delhi by a chartered flight by 2 pm and return to the city by midnight after taking part in the launch event of 'Belonging: A journey of love,' by Gandhi.

The CM has no other engagement in the national capital, and the launch event is restricted to invited special guests, the ruling party and Congress party sources said.

While the main opposition DMK has already demanded that a delegation of elected representatives from Tamil Nadu be taken to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi following an all-party meeting over the Mekedatu issue, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged Vijay to take up the lifeline issue of the state with the Congress top brass.

Vijay should apprise Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge about Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's comments in public against Tamil Nadu over the Mekedatu issue, he said.