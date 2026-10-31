CM Vijay to take by-poll blitzkrieg in November

CHENNAI: Seeking to consolidate the TVK's electoral gains and address the organisational vulnerabilities exposed by its first bypoll test, Chief Minister and party president C Joseph Vijay is planning an extensive November outreach across all five constituencies awaiting Assembly by-elections, party sources and functionaries said.
The proposed tour follows the TVK's hard-fought victories in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, where it retained both seats but with lesser-than-expected margins of 19,312 and 9,645 votes respectively. While the wins strengthened the ruling party's Assembly position, the relatively close contests, especially for a ruling party, exposed the limits of Vijay's personal appeal and underscored the challenge of building a robust grassroots organisation, as DT Next highlighted in its post-result analysis.
The five constituencies awaiting bypolls are Tiruchy East, Karur, Viralimalai, Perundurai and Ambasamudram. The contests carry added significance for the TVK, as victories could strengthen its legislative position and reduce its dependence on allies to sustain the government.
According to sources, Vijay is scheduled to visit Pudukkottai district on November 2 to inaugurate a new bus terminus and participate in a welfare programme. The visit is likely to draw political attention as Viralimalai, one of the bypoll-bound constituencies, falls in the district.
He is also scheduled to visit Perundurai on November 3 for government programmes, while Ambasamudram is on his itinerary for November 14, when he is expected to participate in a Children's Day celebration at a government school. The State government plans to distribute cake to schoolchildren as part of the celebrations.
The Ambasamudram visit carries political significance after NTK chief coordinator Seeman announced he would like to contest the bypoll and seek support from parties willing to back him.
Party functionaries said Vijay was keen on covering all five constituencies as part of the November exercise, though dates for the remaining visits were yet to be finalised.