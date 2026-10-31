CM Vijay to take by-poll blitzkrieg in November

The proposed tour follows the TVK's hard-fought victories in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, where it retained both seats but with lesser-than-expected margins of 19,312 and 9,645 votes respectively. While the wins strengthened the ruling party's Assembly position, the relatively close contests, especially for a ruling party, exposed the limits of Vijay's personal appeal and underscored the challenge of building a robust grassroots organisation, as DT Next highlighted in its post-result analysis.

The five constituencies awaiting bypolls are Tiruchy East, Karur, Viralimalai, Perundurai and Ambasamudram. The contests carry added significance for the TVK, as victories could strengthen its legislative position and reduce its dependence on allies to sustain the government.

According to sources, Vijay is scheduled to visit Pudukkottai district on November 2 to inaugurate a new bus terminus and participate in a welfare programme. The visit is likely to draw political attention as Viralimalai, one of the bypoll-bound constituencies, falls in the district.