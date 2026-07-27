CM Vijay to skip Delhi book event, says Vaiko

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Chief Minister at the Secretariat, Vaiko said the book, a four-volume compilation of his speeches in Parliament over the past three decades, would be released by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

He said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav would receive the first copy of the book.

"If the Chief Minister attends the function, it could attract an uncontrollable crowd due to the enthusiasm of his supporters. I myself requested him not to participate in the Delhi event, and he accepted my request," Vaiko said.

He added that Chief Minister Vijay had assured him that he would attend the release of the Tamil edition of the book at a later date.