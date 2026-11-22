CHENNAI: Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay will hold his first collective interaction with legislators from the alliance and supporting parties on Monday, days after meeting MLAs from his own party.
The meeting, scheduled for 2 pm at Pamani Illam, the Chief Minister's camp office on Greenways Road, aims to establish direct communication with the legislators, hear their grievances, and assure them of greater access to the Chief Minister, senior TVK sources said.
The Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have been invited. Invitations have also been extended to MLAs of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which extend outside support to the TVK government. A senior TVK leader confirmed their participation.
The Left parties' participation is significant given their earlier decision to stay away from formal deliberations of the TVK-led Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance. The CPI and CPM jointly boycotted the alliance's previous two meetings, making Monday's interaction their first collective engagement with Vijay since the TVK government took office.
"The meeting has been arranged to meet the alliance partners' MLAs and interact with them. The Chief Minister has not met them collectively so far. It will be a courtesy meeting and an interactive session. He will hear their grievances and convey that they can meet him anytime to discuss their concerns and issues, sources told DT Next.
However, the proposed interaction is not intended to deliberate on the prevailing political situation or the Opposition's reported moves to bring another no-confidence motion against the government, multiple sources clarified.
"This is a formal meeting with the MLAs of the alliance and supporting parties. There will be no discussion on politics or the Opposition's moves. Such matters will be discussed by the party general secretary and other senior leaders with the respective parties' top leadership," a source said.