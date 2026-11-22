The meeting, scheduled for 2 pm at Pamani Illam, the Chief Minister's camp office on Greenways Road, aims to establish direct communication with the legislators, hear their grievances, and assure them of greater access to the Chief Minister, senior TVK sources said.

The Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have been invited. Invitations have also been extended to MLAs of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which extend outside support to the TVK government. A senior TVK leader confirmed their participation.

The Left parties' participation is significant given their earlier decision to stay away from formal deliberations of the TVK-led Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance. The CPI and CPM jointly boycotted the alliance's previous two meetings, making Monday's interaction their first collective engagement with Vijay since the TVK government took office.