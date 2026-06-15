CM Vijay to launch new ration card rollout on birthday

"The distribution of new ration cards will commence in the next few days. In the first phase, 46,000 cards are ready and eligible beneficiaries will receive them in a phased manner," a senior department official said.

Sources in the government said Vijay is expected to formally launch the scheme during a function on June 22 and distribute ration cards to select beneficiaries as part of his birthday engagements in Perambur, his Assembly constituency.